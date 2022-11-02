NWA Powerrr Results 11.1.22: #1 Contender’s Matches, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night with new #1 contenders determined and more. You can see the results from the show below, per WZ:

* Colby Corino def. Flip Gordon

* Jax Dane and Chris Silvio promo segment. They show that Heather Mayweather texted him needing help to screw in a lightbulb and take shots at Anthony Mayweather, calling him a coward.

* Tyrus is holding the NWA TV Title despite saying he’d give it up and alks about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title match at NWA Hard Times 3, saying he doesn’t Matt Cardona, but knows where he stands with Trevor Murdoch.

* NWA Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: Hawx Aerie def. Dirty Sexy Boys

* Rolando Freeman cuts a promo talking about his ascent in the company and how he owes it all to himself. He vows that he will become the Big Match King.

* Father James Mitchell challenged Natalia Markova to a Voodoo Queen Casket Match at NWA Hard Times 3 on behalf of Max The Impaler.

* The Karate Exhibition Bout between Question Mark and Question Mark II is interrupted by Aron Stevensm who attacks Question Mark II. Stevens and Question Mark double team him and Gaagz the Gymp but is attacked by Sal the Pal.

* KiLynn King talks about her NXT World Women’s Championship match at NWA Hard Times 3.

* Team War: The Spectaculars def. The Cardona Family

* NWA World Television Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mims def. Judais and Gustavo