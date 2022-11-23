NWA Powerrr Results 11.22.22: Kamille Defends Women’s Title, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kamille defend the Women’s Title and more. You can see the results from the FITE TV-airing episode below, per WZ:

* EC3 and Thom Latimer have a dueling promo. Latimer tells EC3 not to talk about his wife and says he’s going to beat EC3 up in their tag match. EC3 says the tag team match is “wrestling 101,” and saying that it proves the owner is painting by numbers. EC3 says they’ll compete in singles match at some point and the winner will be the future NWA World Champion.

* Thom Latimer & Danny Flamingo def. Matt Lancie & EC3 when EC3 turns on Lancie and gives him to Latimer to beat.

* Aron Stevens and the masked men from last week attack Question Mark II at his dojo.

* WildKat Sports Revolution Championship Match: Chuck Devine def. Nathan Bradley

* Pope and JTG talk about their allianc ein an interview and say they go way back and will compete in tag team matches.

* Non-Title Match: Cyon def. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

* Pretty Empowered are backstage and talk about Envy’s upcoming match with Natalia Markova.

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille def. Jazmin Allure