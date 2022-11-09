NWA Powerrr Results 11.8.22: Kamille & KiLynn King Team Up, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night, with Kamille and KiLynn King teaming up and more. You can see the full results below, per WZ:

* Kamille and KiLynn King defeated The Hex

* Ricky Morton was interviewed about Kerry Morton’s match against Homicide at NWA Hard Times 3. Ricky said that even the beast can be defeated if they make a mistake.

* Dak Draper discussed his match at Hard Times 3, noting that winning the National Title will send him from tall tale to legend.

* Odinson defeated Fodder

* Aron Stevens weighed in the Mask vs. Mask Match between Question Mark and Question Mark II at Hard Times, and sakd it will be Question Mark vs. a mark.

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Madi

* Captain Yuma announced that Cyon suffered a full meniscus tear and partial ACL tear, but will still compete at NWA Hard Times 3.

* Hawx Aerie said they were confident about their Tag Team Championship match at Hard Times 3, noting they have the hometown advantage.

* Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus and Thom Latimer fought Pope, Kratos, and Doug Williams ends in a no contest. Aron Stevens broke up a pin attempt and was chased to the back by Kratos, after which . The Cardona family attacked everyone. Tyrus and Trevor Murdoch were still standing by the end.