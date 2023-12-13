NWA Powerrr Results 12.12.23: Colby Corino In Action, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the YouTube show below, per Fightful:

* Daisy Kill & Talos def. Heavenly Butterflies

* Dak Draper & Mims are interviewed about their match next week and say they’ll bring their best against each other but will still be friends after the match.

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Joe Ocasio

* Taylor Rising def. Allie Recks and Airica Demia

* The Southern Six talk about their match against the Miserably Faithful next week.

* Matt Cardona challenges EC3 to a Deathmatch for the NWA World Championship at NWA Paranoia.

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Brothers of Funstruction def. The Immortals via DQ when a tag team called The Kids attacked. Everyone brawled to end the show.