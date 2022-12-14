wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 12.13.22: Champions Series Continues
The Champions Series continued on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE TV show below, per WZ):
* Champions Series First Round Tag Team Match: Rhett Titus & Trevor Murdoch def. Mims & Dak Draper
* Champions Series First Round Match: Chris Adonis defeated Jax Dane by DQ when Dane hit Adonis with a low blow.
* Champions Series First Round Match: Alex Taylor defeated Luke Hawx
Chris Silvio, Esq. did an interview and said that the Champions Series is all about Jax Dane.
* Champions Series First Round Match: Colby Corino defeated AJ Cazana
The #ChampionsSeries continues on #NWAPowerrr! Catch the replay NOW on @fitetv! pic.twitter.com/mWiPKiXIjl
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) December 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Details on WWE’s Former Global Head of TV Production Joining AEW
- Matt Riddle Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV & Events Due to Second Failed Drug Test
- Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use