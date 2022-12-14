NWA Powerrr Results 12.13.22: Champions Series Continues

The Champions Series continued on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the FITE TV show below, per WZ):

* Champions Series First Round Tag Team Match: Rhett Titus & Trevor Murdoch def. Mims & Dak Draper

* Champions Series First Round Match: Chris Adonis defeated Jax Dane by DQ when Dane hit Adonis with a low blow.

* Champions Series First Round Match: Alex Taylor defeated Luke Hawx

Chris Silvio, Esq. did an interview and said that the Champions Series is all about Jax Dane.

* Champions Series First Round Match: Colby Corino defeated AJ Cazana