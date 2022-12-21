NWA Powerrr Results 12.20.22: Champions Series Semfinals, More

The Champions Series continued on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Jax Dane and Trevor Murdoch fought to a draw for two points to each team.

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Thom Latimer, Bully Ray, Judais defeated Mims, Dak Draper & Chris Adonis for five points.

* Chris Silvio, Esq. does an interview and said that Dane has proven he is the main attraction.

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: KiLynn King defeated Allysin Kay for six points.

* The Sinister Minister cuts a promo and says that according to a scientific study, Judais has a genetic mutation that gives him pain tolerance five times more than pro football players. He says that Judais’ ascension will begin in the new year.

* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Alex Taylor defeated PJ Hawx for five points.