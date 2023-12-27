NWA Powerrr Results 12.26.23: Replay Of NWA 75 Women’s Title Match, More

This week’s NWA Powerrr was main evented by a replay of the Women’s World Championship Match from NWA 75, and the results are online. You can see the results below per Fightful along with the full video:

* Christmas Wish Battle Royal: The Slimeballz picked up the win and chose an NWA US Tag Team Championship match against The Immortals at NWA Paranoia.

* Aron Stevens and Blunt Force Trauma delivered a promo hyping their match against The Fixers next week.

* Missa Kate def. Sal The Pal

* Talos & Daisy Kill def. Lord Crewe & Carson Drake

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Page def. Kamille. This was a replay from NWA 75.