NWA Powerrr Results 2.14.23: EC3 Confronts Tyrus, More

NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night, featuring Tyrus in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

– Tyrus cuts a promo on his win at Nuff Said when Aron Stevens interrupts, saying he’s cashing in the favor Tyrus owes him. Rolando Freeman challenges Tyrus to a match.

– NWA World Television Championship Open Challenge: Thom Latimer def. Jordan Clearwater

* La Rosa Negra def. Angelina Love

* Cyon and Thrillbilly Silas are interviewed backstage. Silas wants an NWA National Championship shot and Cyon says he wants to face the best and doesn’t see it, so he’s looking elsewhere.

– La Rebelión def. Ricky & Kerry Morton

– Matt Cardona says he’s angry that he got screwed by Bully Ray at Nuff Said and will call him out next week.

– The Renegade Twins cut a promo on their Women’s Tag Team Title win. Pretty Empowered come in and vow to win the titles back, with Roxy taking the injured Kenzie Paige’s place.

– Tyrus def. Rolando Freeman. EC3 appeared with BLK Jeez and applaud Tyrus.