wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 2.20.24: Jr. Heavyweight Title Match, More
February 20, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Colby Corino defend the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title and more, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Natalia Markova, Taylor Rising, & Ruthie Jay def. CJ, Miss Star, & Missa Kate. Markova gets the pinfall and earns the #1 contendership for the NWA Women’s World Championship.
* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Mecha Wolf
* Daisy Kill and Talos promote their match.
* Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Spectaculars 2.0
* Thom Latimer hyped the main event.
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Thom Latimer def. Bryan Idol
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Was Surprised The Rock Turned Heel
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock
- Former WWE Ring Boy Details Allegations Against Mel Phillips
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing