NWA Powerrr Results 2.20.24: Jr. Heavyweight Title Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Colby Corino defend the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title and more, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Natalia Markova, Taylor Rising, & Ruthie Jay def. CJ, Miss Star, & Missa Kate. Markova gets the pinfall and earns the #1 contendership for the NWA Women’s World Championship.

* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Mecha Wolf

* Daisy Kill and Talos promote their match.

* Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Spectaculars 2.0

* Thom Latimer hyped the main event.

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Thom Latimer def. Bryan Idol