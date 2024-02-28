NWA Powerrr Results 2.27.24: New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships change hands and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired Tuesday on The CW App, per Fightful:

* Blake Troop def. Joe Alonzo

* May Valentine interviewed Zyon, Anthony Andrews, and Austin Idol

* Jake Dumas def. Alex Misery

* Zyon & Anthony Andrews def. Country Gentlemen

* Thom Latimer hypes up the main event

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The King Bees def. Pretty Empowered