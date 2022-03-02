wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results 3.1.22: New National Champion Crowned

March 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

A new episode of NWA Powerrr aired last night on FITE, which contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12. The show also featured a title change as Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis to become the new National Champion. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Crockett Cup First Round: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball) def. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)
* Mike Knox def. The Pope
* NWA National Championship: Anthony Mayweather def. Chris Adonis

