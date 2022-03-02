wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 3.1.22: New National Champion Crowned
A new episode of NWA Powerrr aired last night on FITE, which contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12. The show also featured a title change as Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis to become the new National Champion. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Crockett Cup First Round: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball) def. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)
* Mike Knox def. The Pope
* NWA National Championship: Anthony Mayweather def. Chris Adonis
This match is 🔥🔥🔥
OGK vs. The Fixers on #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/A4aIj7p6gq
— NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022
“No more darkness! No more midnight! Daybreak is coming!” @DaBlackPope has got a score to settle with @bookmikeknox.
Will Pope bring clarity to the uncertainty that Knox created?
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/r3OCfqO1Vi
— NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022
Don't get distracted. There's a LOT on the line here!
Specifically the NWA National Title.@Crimson is battling @ChrisAdonis RIGHT NOW on #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/2pJb4QK0yh
— NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022
It’s MAIN EVENT time & a refocused @Crimson has a chance to CLOSE!
Can he do it with one of the most coveted trophies in the world on the line? @ChrisAdonis says NO!
The National Title is up for grabs NOW…
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/98PLEaBQwi
— NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022
.@Crimson from the top!#NWAPowerrr #NWAPowerrtrip
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/rMZulx2zTq
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 2, 2022
We have a NEW @nwa National Champion!!@Crimson #NWAPowerrr #NWAPowerrrtrip
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/qEahXeEK8m
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 2, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS @Crimson!!🙌🏼
New NWA National Champion!!#NWAPowerrr #NWAPowerrrtrip
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/uTDIPbFXSw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Details Of Divorce Settlement Between Hulk Hogan & His Ex-Wife
- Jim Ross Recalls His Initial Issues Working With Jesse Ventura In WCW, Talks How His Attitude Towards Him Has Changed
- WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble