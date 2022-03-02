NWA Powerrr Results 3.1.22: New National Champion Crowned

A new episode of NWA Powerrr aired last night on FITE, which contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12. The show also featured a title change as Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis to become the new National Champion. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Crockett Cup First Round: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball) def. The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)

* Mike Knox def. The Pope

* NWA National Championship: Anthony Mayweather def. Chris Adonis

“No more darkness! No more midnight! Daybreak is coming!” @DaBlackPope has got a score to settle with @bookmikeknox. Will Pope bring clarity to the uncertainty that Knox created? Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/r3OCfqO1Vi — NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022