NWA Powerrr Results 3.19.24: Openweight Title Tournament Kicks Off, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the CW App-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Silas Mason says that he’s a rising star and Bruiser Bob appears, saying he’s owed a chance to win the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton attack Bruiser Bob and Devan Dixon makes the save.

* Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor def. Bruiser Bob & Devan Dixon

* Silas Mason relinquishes the NWA National Title and sets hits sights on EC3’s NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

* Vampiro cut a cryptic promo with Alex Misery.

* Billy Corgan announces a tournament to crown a new NWA National Openweight Champion.

* Tiffany Nieves def. Ruthie Jay

* Paul Burchill talks up being in the NWA National Openweight Championship Tournament, as does Bobby Fulton who is managing AJ Cazana.

* Eric Smalls arrives and gets threatened by Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox. Rolando Freeman interrupts which leads to a tag match set pitting Smalls, Knox, and Murdoch against The Spectaculars 2.0.

* The Immortals say they won’t give up the NWA United States Tag Team Championship until they are get a World Tag Team Championship match against Blunt Force Trauma.

* NWA National Openweight Championship Match Qualifier: Blake Troop def. Bryan Idol