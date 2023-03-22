NWA Powerrr Results 3.21.23: Taya Valkyrie Battles Max the Impaler, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring Taya Valkyrie vs. Max the Impaler and more. You can see the full show and results below, per Fightful:

* Silas Mason def. Brady Pierce

* Daisy Kill and Trevor Murdoch confront each other and Daisy says hints at bringing in someone knew. That leads to an unsanctioned match.

* Unsanctioned Match: Trevor Murdoch def. Daisy Kill by DQ when Talos took out Murdoch. Mike Knox made the save, then shook Murdoch’s hand.

* Kevin Kiley talked about his in-ring return against EC3 and said he has ring rust but controls his own narrative. He plans to find himself through wrestling.

* EC3 and BLK Jeez talk discuss their relationship with Tyrus and EC3 takes credit for Tyrus’ success.

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Max The Impaler def. Taya Valkyrie