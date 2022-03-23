NWA Powerrr Results 3.22.22: The Briscoes Battle OGK, More

This week’s NWA Powerrr featured the fallout from the Crockett Cup, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful. The event aired on FITE TV.

* Matt Cardona cut a promo in which he boasts about defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and saying he didn’t tap out.

* Jeff Jarrett acknowledged that he made a mistake by disqualifying Nick Aldis in his match against Cardona at the Crockett Cup.

* The Briscoes def. The OGK

* La Rebelion said they’re ready for a match with The Briscoes.

* Trevor Murdoch def. local talent

* Nick Aldis and Mickie James said that it’s not over with Cardona.

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: The Hex def. Paola Blaze & Jennacide

* Jax Dane talks about his NWA National Title win at the Crockett Cup

* Thom Latimer said that Strictly Business was officially done.

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide def. Austin Aries