NWA Powerrr Results 3.26.24: NWA National Heavyweight Title Qualifiers, More

NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr last night on the CW App, with National Heavyweight Title qualifiers and more. Here are results, per Fightful:

* A video looking at the relationship between Austin Idol & Zyon aired.

* NWA National Heavyweight Title Qualifier: Paul Burchill def. Jake Dumas

* A Pretty Empowered vignette aired.

* Unsanctioned Match: Mecha Wolf def. Alex Misery

* EC3 cut a promo about how he wants to do things differently as NWA Worlds Champion. He talks about Silas Mason’s ability and says repeats Flair’s catchphrase “to be the man you’ve got to beat the man.”

* Tim Storm & Jax Dane def. Magnum Muscle (Mims & Dak Draper)

* Rolando Freeman and Slade talked with May Valentine and looked at a future match with The Spectaculars 2.0 against Eric Smalls, Trevor Murdoch, and Mike Knox.

* NWA National Heavyweight Title Qualifier: Zyon def. AJ Cazana