NWA Powerrr Results 3.29.22 NWA Tag Titles Defended In Main Event

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the World Tag Team Titles put on the line during the main event, plus more. You can see the results below from the FITE TV-airing episode, per SE Scoops:

* Matt Cardona cut a promo taking shots at Tim Storm for interfering in his Crockett Cup match with Nick Aldis and challenging Storm to a match, with an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match on the line. Storm accepted.

* Kamille defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* The Pope cuts a promo teasing a run at the Worlds Championship. Pope said he hopes Trevor Murdoch doesn’t forget who he is, and hopes the people support him.

* Magic Jake Dumas defeated Rodney Mack

* The Cardona Family defeated Ill Forgotten

* Chris Adonis addressed his split from Thom Latimer and said he’s going after the National Championship

* Cyan accepts Tyrus’ bodyslam challenge, vowing to slam Tyrus and win the TV Championship.

* Nick Aldis defeated Deonte Marshall

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion defeated The End