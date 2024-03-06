NWA Powerrr Results 3.5.24: World TV Title Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the NWA World Television Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on The CW App, below (per Fightful):

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Yabo The Clown

Pretty Empowered cut a promo hyping their match against the King Bees at NWA Hard Times.

* Blunt Force Trauma def. Miserably Faithful

* EC3 and Silas Mason cut a promo talking about their successes. Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton also teased a run for the NWA World Tag Team Championships.

* Vampiro cut a cryptic promo.

* Joe Cazana went off on Anthony Andrews for turning his back on The Country Gentlemen.

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler fought Mims to a time-limit draw.