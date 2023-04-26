NWA Powerrr Results 4.25.23: Kenzie Paige Defends Women’s TV Title, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr featured an NWA Women’s TV Championship match and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results for this week’s show below, per Fightful:

* Crockett Cup Tag Team Qualifying Match: S.V.G.S. def. Daisy Kill & Talos

* NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Ella Envy

* Odinson hyped tonight’s #1 contender’s match.

* Crockett Cup Tag Team Qualifying Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox def. The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley)

* May Valentine interviewed Kamille and Thom Latimer. Kamille talked about how she was coming up on 700 days as NWA Women’s Champion and talked about Latimer getting closer to a World’s Championship shot.

* Aron Stevens cut a promo complaining about Blunt Force Damage having to qualify for the Crockett Cup. He noted that he’s retired and refuses to wrestle in the US.

* NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason def. Odinson. Mason will challenged EC3 for the title during the Crockett Cup.