NWA Powerrr Results 4.30.24: Steel Cage Tag Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a steel cage tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on the CW app and CWTV.com, below per Fightful:

* A video package opened the show to hype the main event.

* The Kidz def. The Slimeballz

* Interview with Austin Idol

* Last Call Martch: AJ Cazana def. Anthony Andrews. Cazana fired Andrews after the match.

* A vignette aired for BLK JEEZ.

* Steel Cage Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch def. Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton