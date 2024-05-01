wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 4.30.24: Steel Cage Tag Match, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a steel cage tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on the CW app and CWTV.com, below per Fightful:
* A video package opened the show to hype the main event.
* The Kidz def. The Slimeballz
* Interview with Austin Idol
* Last Call Martch: AJ Cazana def. Anthony Andrews. Cazana fired Andrews after the match.
* A vignette aired for BLK JEEZ.
* Steel Cage Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch def. Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton