NWA Powerrr Results 6.29.21: Kylie Rae Faces Melina in Main Event, More

NWA’s latest episode of Powerrr saw a main event pitting Kylie Rae against Melina and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Joe Galli announces the Champions Series will debut on July 13.

* Jennacide def. Lady Frost

It might feel like summer outside🔥, but winter 🥶 has arrived early in the NWA Arena as @RealLadyFrost takes on @JENNACIDE000! What is @IAmTarynTerrell's interest in Jennacide?

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/8sFEsLg6dX — NWA (@nwa) June 29, 2021

* Sal Rinauro cuts a promo on Da Pope and his upcoming NWA TV Title match. He gets attacked by Colby Corino.

* Austin Idol, representing Tyrus, declares war on Da Pope. Da Pope is ready to face Tyrus right now, but Austin Idol holds Tyrus back.

* Aron Stevens, Captain YUMA, Mims vs. Kratos, Luke & PJ Hawx ends in no contest when La Rebelion came out to talk.

* Crimson and Jax Dane cut a promo.

* Chris Adonis and JTG have a face-to-face to hype their NWA National Title match. Latimer backs up Adonis while Fred Rosser backs up JTG.

* The Masked Man speaks. He says his goal is to become a champion.

"There's one person that knows everything about me, and that's William Patrick Corgan!" Will we get any closer to the truth behind the 🎭 Mystery Man tonight on #NWAPowerrr? Watch his "Heart-to-Heart" 😍 with @mayradiasgomes:

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/81ohrqOsL1 — NWA (@nwa) June 29, 2021

* Thunder Rosa says she won’t be at ringside for Melina’s match against Kylie Rae.

* Kylie Rae def. Melina