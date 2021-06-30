wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results 6.29.21: Kylie Rae Faces Melina in Main Event, More

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA’s latest episode of Powerrr saw a main event pitting Kylie Rae against Melina and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful):

* Joe Galli announces the Champions Series will debut on July 13.

* Jennacide def. Lady Frost

* Sal Rinauro cuts a promo on Da Pope and his upcoming NWA TV Title match. He gets attacked by Colby Corino.

* Austin Idol, representing Tyrus, declares war on Da Pope. Da Pope is ready to face Tyrus right now, but Austin Idol holds Tyrus back.

* Aron Stevens, Captain YUMA, Mims vs. Kratos, Luke & PJ Hawx ends in no contest when La Rebelion came out to talk.

* Crimson and Jax Dane cut a promo.

* Chris Adonis and JTG have a face-to-face to hype their NWA National Title match. Latimer backs up Adonis while Fred Rosser backs up JTG.

* The Masked Man speaks. He says his goal is to become a champion.

* Thunder Rosa says she won’t be at ringside for Melina’s match against Kylie Rae.

* Kylie Rae def. Melina

