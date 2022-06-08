NWA Powerrr Results 6.7.22: Brian Myers Battles Nick Aldis, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night featuring Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired in FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Tyrus cut a promo

* Nick Aldis defeated Brian Myers

* Kyle Davis Interviews Nick Aldis ahead of Alwayz Ready

* KC Roxx attempted the Tyrus Slam Challenge but came up short

* KiLynn King & Missa Kate defeated Kamille & Kenzie Paige