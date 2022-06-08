wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 6.7.22: Brian Myers Battles Nick Aldis, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night featuring Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired in FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Tyrus cut a promo
* Nick Aldis defeated Brian Myers
@RealNickAldis beating up @Myers_Wrestling on @nwa Powerrr. #HeStartedIt pic.twitter.com/JJqQckMAy9
— 🐝Santa Honcho 🍊🏈🎅🐝 (@Santa_Vol) June 7, 2022
* Kyle Davis Interviews Nick Aldis ahead of Alwayz Ready
* KC Roxx attempted the Tyrus Slam Challenge but came up short
Why @NWA_MysteryMan? Why???#nwapowerrr #AlwayzReady
📸 @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/4ZcVFupnVl
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) June 7, 2022
* KiLynn King & Missa Kate defeated Kamille & Kenzie Paige
From tonight's season-finale of @nwa Powerrr (Powerrrtrip 2). pic.twitter.com/ItfxCiWLNo
— Hiban (@hee_bawn) June 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Latest Details On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence
- Jake Roberts Claims MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo Made Him ‘Sick’
- Kurt Angle On His Recovery From Double Knee Replacement Surgery, How It’s Most Difficult Thing He’s Been Through
- More On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave Of Absence, Vince’s Involvement, WWE Reportedly ‘Wanted to Bury Her’