NWA Powerrr Results 8.2.22: NWA TV Championship Defended, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a Television Championship defense and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett cut a promo about their goal to win the Tag Team Championships but are interrupted by La Rebellion who say they need to go through them. Bestia 666 shows up and sprays OGK with mist.

* NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Cyon defeated Rodney Mack

* Kamille says she’ll compete both nights at NWA 74

* Team War: Miserably defeated The Ill Begotten

* Trevor Murdoch cuts a promo on his match with Da Pope on next week’s show.

* Colby Corino was on Heart 2 Heart and dodged questions about Tyrus

* Homicide cut a promo about his match with Kerry Morton at NWA 74

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus defeated Odinson