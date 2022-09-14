wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):
* Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.
* Bully Ray and Matt Cardona promos against each other, setting up a tag match of Mike Knox & VSK against Bully and a partner.
* Thom Latimer cut a promo praising Bully Ray and saying he’s focused on winning the Worlds Heavyweight Championship.
* Cyon defeated Joe Alonzo
* Queen Bee Match: Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, & Angelina Love defeated Roxy, Ella Envy, & Kenzie Paige
* The new Question Mark said in a promo that he is the brother of the original one and named himself Question Mark II.
* Trevor Murdoch cut a promo saying that he was bringing back “ruthless aggression.”
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus defeated Mims. Tyrus left the title in the ring after the match.
Another Question Mark❓ has emerged…
WTH is happening???! 🤨 #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/D5jYYMlQ9j
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 13, 2022
.@TheMattCardona has issued a challenge for @bullyray5150:@isThatVsK & @bookmikeknox vs Bully Ray and a partner of his choosing. #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/ylGhe0AKgH
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 13, 2022
Too much power from @_theyaremax_! #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/0YY8Xa1Uh7
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 13, 2022
