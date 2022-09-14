NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More

This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):

* Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.

* Bully Ray and Matt Cardona promos against each other, setting up a tag match of Mike Knox & VSK against Bully and a partner.

* Thom Latimer cut a promo praising Bully Ray and saying he’s focused on winning the Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

* Cyon defeated Joe Alonzo

* Queen Bee Match: Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, & Angelina Love defeated Roxy, Ella Envy, & Kenzie Paige

* The new Question Mark said in a promo that he is the brother of the original one and named himself Question Mark II.

* Trevor Murdoch cut a promo saying that he was bringing back “ruthless aggression.”

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus defeated Mims. Tyrus left the title in the ring after the match.