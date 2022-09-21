wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 9.20.22: Bully Ray & Thom Latimer Battle The Cardona Family, More
NWA Powerrr’s latest episode featured a battle pitting Bully Ray & Thom Latimer against the Cardona Family and more. You can see the full results below for the latest episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:
* NWA National Title Tournament Match: Dak Draper def. Brian Myers
* The Cardonas cut a promo taking shots at Bully Ray and saying he won’t be able to find a partner to face them. Ray says he’ll compete by himself if he must.
* Cardona and Mike Knox appeared in a backstage segment where Cardona said he won’t get involved in the match.
* It was announced that Trevor Murdoch will defend the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona at Hard Times 3, and that The Fixers will defend the NWA United States Tag Team Championship against The Spectaculars.
* NWA National Title Tournament Match: Chris Adonis def. Magic Jake Dumas
* BLK Jeez isn’t completely down with Tyrus’ apparent choice to cash in his NWA Television Title while seeking the World Championship.
* Marshe Rockett def. Joe Ocasio and Eric Jackson
* Bully Ray and Thom Latimer def. VSK and Mike Knox.
“The Most Professional” @Myers_Wrestling is starting to wonder what it’ll take to put away @MileHighMagnum in this @NWA National Title Qualifying Tournament on #NWAPowerrr!
See it first, Tues. 6:05pm on @FiteTV. pic.twitter.com/7Icq4Yc3nx
— Pollo Del Mar – Twitch.tv/PolloDelMar (@TheGlamazonPDM) September 20, 2022
Who has the best dropkick in the @nwa and why is it @MarsheRockett? #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/ftd6dXFRuD
— SlasherSports (@SlasherSports) September 20, 2022
Big time episode of #NWAPowerrr available now on @FiteTV and Friday on the @nwa YouTube channel.
Massive implications for #HardTimes3 in New Orleans!
📸 @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/O2EQCVkLYQ
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) September 21, 2022
