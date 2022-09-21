NWA Powerrr Results 9.20.22: Bully Ray & Thom Latimer Battle The Cardona Family, More

NWA Powerrr’s latest episode featured a battle pitting Bully Ray & Thom Latimer against the Cardona Family and more. You can see the full results below for the latest episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:

* NWA National Title Tournament Match: Dak Draper def. Brian Myers

* The Cardonas cut a promo taking shots at Bully Ray and saying he won’t be able to find a partner to face them. Ray says he’ll compete by himself if he must.

* Cardona and Mike Knox appeared in a backstage segment where Cardona said he won’t get involved in the match.

* It was announced that Trevor Murdoch will defend the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona at Hard Times 3, and that The Fixers will defend the NWA United States Tag Team Championship against The Spectaculars.

* NWA National Title Tournament Match: Chris Adonis def. Magic Jake Dumas

* BLK Jeez isn’t completely down with Tyrus’ apparent choice to cash in his NWA Television Title while seeking the World Championship.

* Marshe Rockett def. Joe Ocasio and Eric Jackson

* Bully Ray and Thom Latimer def. VSK and Mike Knox.