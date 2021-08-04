wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Champions Series Continues, Updated Standings
The NWA Champions Series continued on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the results from the show below per Fightful, along with the updated standings:
* Champions Series: Kenzie Paige (Team Kamille) def. Lady Frost (Team Stevens)
* Champions Series: Crimson (Team Aldis) vs. The Masked Man (Team Pope) went to a draw
* Champions Series: Jeremiah Plunkett (Team Aldis) def. Sal Rinauro (Team Kamille) vs. Jordan Clearwater (Team Stevens) vs. Colby Corino (Team Pope). Corino took the pinfall.
* Champions Series: Tyrus (Team Stevens) def. Kratos (Team Kamille)
* Champions Series: Jax Dane (Team Pope) def. Slice Boogie (Team Aldis)
Standings
– Team Pope/Velvet: 14 points
– Team Kamille/Idol: 10 points
– Team Aldis/Melina: 9 points
– Team Stevens/Terrell: 10 points
Team Kamille & Idol defeat Team Stevens & Terrel based on time. Team Pope & Velvet defeat Team Aldis & Melina. Team Kamille & Idol will face Team Pope & Velvet in the finals next week.
Fatal Four Way with @ColbyCorino, @ClearLikeWater1, @SalRinauro, and @Plunkitis!
Will the alternates help or hinder their teams?
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/B2c5uv8kA5
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2021
“Someone's been shuffling the deck!” @AUSTINIDOLLIVE doesn't hide his frustration with the strategy of @AronsThoughts as @PlanetTyrus battles @Jr_KRATOS!
Watch NOW on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/8O0qoqmTU7
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2021
Round 1⃣ concludes as Mentor meets Student!
Team @RealNickAldis and @RealMelina hope to stay alive as @SliceBoogie collides with Team @DaBlackPope & @VelVelHoller's @TheJaxDane!
Watch NOW on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/TRvBIr8D08
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2021
Team @DaBlackPope & @VelVelHoller and Team Kamille & @AUSTINIDOLLIVE advance to the final round of the Champions Series! You don't want to miss this next week on #NWAPowerrr!!!
Watch NOW on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/ixrsb9606S
— NWA (@nwa) August 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Adam Cole Contract Expiration Being Tied to Release of Canyon Ceman
- Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW
- Britt Baker Says Adam Cole Wouldn’t Jump to AEW Just For Her
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release