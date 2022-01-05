NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide and La Rebelion Win Main Event Tag

NWA aired a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE TV, taped from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley) cut a promo

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Play-In: Jamie Stanley def. Miguel Robles, Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor

* Dirty Dango & JTG interrupt a promo with Aron Stevens & JR Kratos

* Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett def. Cyon

* Kamille & Missa Kate cut a promo

* Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn def. Missa Kate & Kamille

* Nick Aldis cuts a promo plugging NWA USA, Mickie James comments on Kamille.

* OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) don’t understand why Colby Corino is with The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky)

* Matt Taven def. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* Jennacide cuts a promo

* Matt Cardona wants to bring changes to NWA to make it feel more big time.

* Natalia Markova def. Paola Blaze

* Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer want NWA USA to be built around them

* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) & Homicide def. Jax Dane & The End (Parrow & Odinson)