NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide and La Rebelion Win Main Event Tag
NWA aired a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE TV, taped from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley) cut a promo
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Play-In: Jamie Stanley def. Miguel Robles, Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor
* Dirty Dango & JTG interrupt a promo with Aron Stevens & JR Kratos
* Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett def. Cyon
* Kamille & Missa Kate cut a promo
* Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn def. Missa Kate & Kamille
* Nick Aldis cuts a promo plugging NWA USA, Mickie James comments on Kamille.
* OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) don’t understand why Colby Corino is with The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky)
* Matt Taven def. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Jennacide cuts a promo
* Matt Cardona wants to bring changes to NWA to make it feel more big time.
* Natalia Markova def. Paola Blaze
* Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer want NWA USA to be built around them
* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) & Homicide def. Jax Dane & The End (Parrow & Odinson)
This NWA ring might be the most violent place in the world as @TheJaxDane joins The End to take on La Rebelion and Homicide!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/LwTRgJJe0U
— NWA (@nwa) January 5, 2022
Begrudgingly, #Kamille enters tag team competition tonight alongside @MissaKate11 against the Smiley Dragons (@IamKylieRae and @TheTootieLynn)!
Will motivation prove a deciding factor in this one?
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Q3p0Sn676o
— NWA (@nwa) January 4, 2022
It was already strange at the podium with @AronsThoughts and @Jr_KRATOS, but @DirtyDangoCurty and @Jtg1284 just made things downright bizarre!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/YyyVKcwdK3
— NWA (@nwa) January 4, 2022
