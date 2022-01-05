wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide and La Rebelion Win Main Event Tag

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Powerrr 1-04-2022

NWA aired a new episode of Powerrr last night on FITE TV, taped from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley) cut a promo
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Play-In: Jamie Stanley def. Miguel Robles, Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor
* Dirty Dango & JTG interrupt a promo with Aron Stevens & JR Kratos
* Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett def. Cyon
* Kamille & Missa Kate cut a promo
* Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn def. Missa Kate & Kamille
* Nick Aldis cuts a promo plugging NWA USA, Mickie James comments on Kamille.
* OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) don’t understand why Colby Corino is with The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky)
* Matt Taven def. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Jennacide cuts a promo
* Matt Cardona wants to bring changes to NWA to make it feel more big time.
* Natalia Markova def. Paola Blaze
* Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer want NWA USA to be built around them
* La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450) & Homicide def. Jax Dane & The End (Parrow & Odinson)

