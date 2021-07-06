wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide Returns, New National Champion, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the return of Homicide to the NWA, the crowning of a new National Champion and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Tuesday, below per Fightful:
* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope (c) def. Sal Rinauro
* Austin Idol, with Tyrus behind him, yells at Da Pope before cutting a promo on Da Pope. Idol announces that Tyrus will face Da Pope for the NWA TV Title. No date for the bout was given.
BREAKING NEWS:
It’s official! The match has been signed! Now, @PlanetTyrus (w/ @AUSTINIDOLLIVE) is the only obstacle in the way of @DaBlackPope's quest for Lucky Seven!!!
Watch NOW on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Hbqm6JP17f
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
* Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae def. Thunder Rosa & Skye Blue
Legends, blue chip prospects, and former World Champions all in the ring at the same time as “La Mera Mera” @thunderrosa22, @Skyebyee, @SerenaDeeb, and “Smiley” Kylie Rae clash!!!
Catch all the action on @FiteTV
➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/r9A0J09vP6
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
* Jax Dane brings out Slice Boogie, which upsets Crimson.
Trouble in Paradise!!!
Will the War Kings survive after @TheJaxDane confronts @Crimson?
Tune in NOW on @FiteTV to find out.
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/f5B6wiiEPy
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
* Kratos discusses his partnership with Aron Stevens.
* NWA Lucha Rules Match: La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide def. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx) & El Rudo
A Deal with the Devil!
Who has La Rebelión recruited as they face the team of Hawx Aerie and & El Rudo? It’s complete pandemonium in the NWA with Lucha Rules 6-Man Tag Team action!
Watch #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV:
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/hfztAUPZ3q
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis def. JTG to win the vacant title.
🛎️🛎️🛎️It’s MAIN EVENT time!
Will @ChrisAdonis bring the National Championship back to #StrictlyBusiness or will @Jtg1284 claim gold and put the NWA on notice?
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV:
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/VDveAzmxX8
— NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021
