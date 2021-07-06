wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide Returns, New National Champion, More

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr Homicide

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the return of Homicide to the NWA, the crowning of a new National Champion and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Tuesday, below per Fightful:

* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope (c) def. Sal Rinauro

* Austin Idol, with Tyrus behind him, yells at Da Pope before cutting a promo on Da Pope. Idol announces that Tyrus will face Da Pope for the NWA TV Title. No date for the bout was given.

* Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae def. Thunder Rosa & Skye Blue

* Jax Dane brings out Slice Boogie, which upsets Crimson.

* Kratos discusses his partnership with Aron Stevens.

* NWA Lucha Rules Match: La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide def. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx) & El Rudo

* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis def. JTG to win the vacant title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Homicide, NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading