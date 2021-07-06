NWA Powerrr Results: Homicide Returns, New National Champion, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the return of Homicide to the NWA, the crowning of a new National Champion and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV on Tuesday, below per Fightful:

* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope (c) def. Sal Rinauro

* Austin Idol, with Tyrus behind him, yells at Da Pope before cutting a promo on Da Pope. Idol announces that Tyrus will face Da Pope for the NWA TV Title. No date for the bout was given.

BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! The match has been signed! Now, @PlanetTyrus (w/ @AUSTINIDOLLIVE) is the only obstacle in the way of @DaBlackPope's quest for Lucky Seven!!! Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Hbqm6JP17f — NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021

* Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae def. Thunder Rosa & Skye Blue

Legends, blue chip prospects, and former World Champions all in the ring at the same time as “La Mera Mera” @thunderrosa22, @Skyebyee, @SerenaDeeb, and “Smiley” Kylie Rae clash!!! Catch all the action on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/r9A0J09vP6 — NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021

* Jax Dane brings out Slice Boogie, which upsets Crimson.

* Kratos discusses his partnership with Aron Stevens.

* NWA Lucha Rules Match: La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) & Homicide def. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx) & El Rudo

A Deal with the Devil! Who has La Rebelión recruited as they face the team of Hawx Aerie and & El Rudo? It’s complete pandemonium in the NWA with Lucha Rules 6-Man Tag Team action! Watch #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV:

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/hfztAUPZ3q — NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021

* NWA National Championship Match: Chris Adonis def. JTG to win the vacant title.