NWA Powerrr Results 2.8.22: Kamille Defends NWA World Women’s Title, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kamille put her NWA World Women’s Championship on the line against Kiera Hogan and more. You can see the results from the show below (per Fightful). It aired on FITE TV.
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Kiera Hogan
* Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & El Rudo defeated Victor Benjamin & The OGK, Homicide & La Rebelión, and Colby Corino & The Fixers
Tonight’s Episode of #NWAPowerrr was CAN’T MISS!
Myself and 2 of my favorite people on earth @ChrisAdonis and @Thomas_Latimer_ emerge victorious in the first round of #TeamWar by @nwa
Check out the replay on @fitetv #ElRudoDeLasChicas #RudeDudes#StrictlyBusiness #NWA pic.twitter.com/LzlUMMLzMD
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) February 9, 2022
* Team War: Rodney Mack and The End defeated Aron Stevens, Kratos & Judias, Idolmanis Sports Management, and Ill Begotten
It’s MAIN EVENT time & our second #TeamWar of the night: @AronsThoughts, @Jr_Kratos & @4BFitnessNinja vs #IdolmaniaSportsManagement vs #TheEnd & @RDoggRodneyMack vs the #IllBegotten!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/7hDRiQnIr8
— NWA (@nwa) February 8, 2022
