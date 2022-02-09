NWA Powerrr Results 2.8.22: Kamille Defends NWA World Women’s Title, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kamille put her NWA World Women’s Championship on the line against Kiera Hogan and more. You can see the results from the show below (per Fightful). It aired on FITE TV.

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Kiera Hogan

* Team War: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer & El Rudo defeated Victor Benjamin & The OGK, Homicide & La Rebelión, and Colby Corino & The Fixers

* Team War: Rodney Mack and The End defeated Aron Stevens, Kratos & Judias, Idolmanis Sports Management, and Ill Begotten