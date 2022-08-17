NWA Powerrr Results 8.16.22: Kamille in Action, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr took place on Tuesday featuring Kamille, Rodney Mack, and more. You can check out the results below for the episode, which occurred on FITE TV, per WZ:

* Chelsea Green & Angelina Love def. Rylee & Paola Blaze

* Tim Storm def. Larry D

* Kamille def. Hayley Shadows

– Velvet Sky gave Tim Storm her Championship Series title shot.

* Rodney Mack def. BLK Jeez. Jeez attacked Mack after the match and Stevens attacked Jeez, but was held back by Mack from going too far.