wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 8.16.22: Kamille in Action, More
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr took place on Tuesday featuring Kamille, Rodney Mack, and more. You can check out the results below for the episode, which occurred on FITE TV, per WZ:
* Chelsea Green & Angelina Love def. Rylee & Paola Blaze
* Tim Storm def. Larry D
* Kamille def. Hayley Shadows
– Velvet Sky gave Tim Storm her Championship Series title shot.
* Rodney Mack def. BLK Jeez. Jeez attacked Mack after the match and Stevens attacked Jeez, but was held back by Mack from going too far.
.@VelVelHoller has given her Championship Series title shot to @RealTimStorm!😮 #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/9q1sqz3LrH
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Vince McMahon Investigation Is ‘Substantially Complete,’ WWE Lays Out Internal Issues & Fixes
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation