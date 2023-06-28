wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 6.27.23: La Rebellion Defend Tag Titles, More
June 27, 2023 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerr airs on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the company’s Australia tour below, per Fightful:
* No Disqualification Match: Silas Mason def. Jake Taylor
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha and Natalia Markova
* Emman Azman def. Alex Taylor via DQ when Kerry Morton attacked Azman. Taylor suffered an injury in the match, and Caveman attacked Morton.
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion def. The Natural Classics
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Emman Azman
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rick Steiner’s Incident at WrestleCon Not Affecting Bron Breakker in WWE NXT
- Satoshi Kojima Apologizes For Elbow Drop Low Blow To CM Punk
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR