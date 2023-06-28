NWA Powerrr Results 6.27.23: La Rebellion Defend Tag Titles, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerr airs on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the company’s Australia tour below, per Fightful:

* No Disqualification Match: Silas Mason def. Jake Taylor

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Aysha and Natalia Markova

* Emman Azman def. Alex Taylor via DQ when Kerry Morton attacked Azman. Taylor suffered an injury in the match, and Caveman attacked Morton.

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion def. The Natural Classics

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Emman Azman