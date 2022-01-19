NWA Powerrr Results: Kylie Rae Battles Allysin Kay, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kylie Rae take on Allysin Kay in the main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx) defeated Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater

Idolmania Sports Management have vowed to take over the @nwa. If they’re going to do so, @ClearLikeWater1 & @MarsheRockett are gonna have to make their case against Hawx Aerie (@LukeHawx504 & @pj_hawx)! Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on YouTube

➡️https://t.co/taSGaTw53B pic.twitter.com/fgNvhFmTfa — NWA (@nwa) January 19, 2022

* Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman) defeated Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG)

* Madi Wrenkowski defeated Melina

* Kylie Rae defeated Allysin Kay