NWA Powerrr Results: Kylie Rae Battles Allysin Kay, More

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kylie Rae take on Allysin Kay in the main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx) defeated Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater

* Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman) defeated Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG)

* Madi Wrenkowski defeated Melina
* Kylie Rae defeated Allysin Kay

