NWA Powerrr Results 11.29.22: Matt Cardona’s World Title Shot On the Line, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, with Matt Cardona’s World Title shot ending up on the line and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:

* Blunt Force Trauma def. Eddie Vero & David Powers

* Kyle Davis was in the ring with Baby Doll and Samantha Starr. Doll says that she wasn’t quite ready for her announcement of her secret and said she is the First Lady of NWA.

* KiLynn King def. Samantha Starr

* Mims and Mercurio talk about the Revolution Rumble, and Mims says he’s a revolution and ready to “bring it.”

* The Spectaculars def. The Cardonas when Cardona got DQd for shoving the ref. Freeman got a match with Cardona as a result.

* World Title Shot On the Line: Matt Cardona def. Rolando Freeman