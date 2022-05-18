wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 5.17.22: Mickie James Battles Natalia Markova, More
The NWA aired the latest episode of Powerrr on Tuesday with a Mickie James vs. Natalia Markova main event. You can see the results from the FITE TV-airing show below, per F4W Online:
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex defeated Madi Wrenkowski & Kenzie Paige
* Colby Corino defeated AJ Cazana
* Team War: Jax Dane & The End defeated The Ill Begotten & Gold Rushhh
* Mickie James defeated Natalia Markova (w/ Taryn Terrell)
