NWA Powerrr Results: National Title Qualifier Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a triple threat qualifier match for the vacant NWA National Title and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

– Strictly Business speak. They are not happy that Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis are having to compete in the same triple threat match.

"Chris Adonis is the rightful National Heavyweight Champion!" Is this a conspiracy, OR does Strictly Business have an unfair advantage? TONIGHT

National Heavyweight Championship Qualifier@ChrisAdonis vs. @Thomas_Latimer_ vs. @Parrow_ Watch on FITE:

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/lmLJoeMhXj — NWA (@nwa) June 22, 2021

– Crimson explains why he wanted a match against Slice Boogie.

– The Masked Mystery def. Mims

– Jordan Clearwater and BLK Jeez discuss their upcoming match against Tyrus.

– Tyrus def. Jordan Clearwater & BLK Jeez

– Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb both want their shot at the NWA Women’s Championship. Kylie Rae comes out and she’s happy to be here. Melina and Skye Blue also come out to side with Thunder Rosa. Rosa and Deeb get into a shoving contest.

Who is the rightful #1 contender to the "Burke"? Who are the most promising prospects? It's getting hot in the studio as @thunderrosa22 and @SerenaDeeb debate these questions! Subscribe #NWAPowerrr NOW on FITE:

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/rUMBgZYs0M — NWA (@nwa) June 22, 2021

– Taryn Terrell cuts a promo for Jennacide.

– Crimson def. Slice Boogie

– NWA National Championship Qualifier: Chris Adonis def. Thom Latimer and Parrow