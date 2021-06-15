NWA Powerrr Results 6.15.21: National Title Qualifier Triple Threat Main Event, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring a three-way match qualifier for the vacant NWA National Championship and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Trevor Murdoch says he’s just getting started with Nick Aldis and that Aldis knows he beat him.

* Austin Idol wants Da Pope to give Tyrus his NWA TV TItle match. Some guy interrupts and says BLK Jeez wants five minutes of their time. Tyrus threatens him.

* Melina def. Kenzie Paige and Jennacide

* Kamille addresses her issues with Melina and believes Thom Latimer will win the NWA National Title.

* Sal Rinauro and PJ Hawx discuss the opportunity to potentially win the NWA Television Title as they’ll compete in number one contenders bout. Colby Corino interrupts, calls Sal a goof, and now it appears to be a triple threat match.

"I welcome the opportunity to mop the floor with you two."@ColbyCorino interrupts the scheduled TV Title #1 contenders match between @SalRinauro & @pj_hawx! These men want a triple threat, but will it be approved? Find out on @FiteTV:#NWAPowerrr ➡️ https://t.co/MNfylikvTG pic.twitter.com/hRtZ1d8nS1 — NWA (@nwa) June 15, 2021

* Aron Stevens vs. PJ Hawx ends in a no contest when La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) interfere. Luke Hawx tries to save his son and he’s taken out.

* La Rebelion say they are coming for anyone who holds gold.

No matter what language you speak, La Rebelión has a message that's universal this season on #NWAPowerrr. @mechvwolf & @Bestia666tj plan to dominate the NWA tag division.#NWAPowerrr ➡️ https://t.co/MNfylikvTG pic.twitter.com/FOcz7CVrpM — NWA (@nwa) June 15, 2021

* Slice Booker & Marshe Rockett interrupt The Masked Man during his interview.

* Parrow, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming NWA National Title triple threat qualifying match.

"I get it. You don't respect me… but I'll tell you something. By the end of our match, I'll beat the respect into both of you."@Parrow_ warns #StrictlyBusiness @Thomas_Latimer_ & @ChrisAdonis ahead of their match next week.#NWAPowerrr ➡️ https://t.co/MNfylikvTG pic.twitter.com/vsLOSgt9Tt — NWA (@nwa) June 15, 2021

* NWA National Title Qualifying Match: JTG def. Fred Rosser and El Rudo

* JTG wants the gold.