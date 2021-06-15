wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results 6.15.21: National Title Qualifier Triple Threat Main Event, More

June 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring a three-way match qualifier for the vacant NWA National Championship and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Trevor Murdoch says he’s just getting started with Nick Aldis and that Aldis knows he beat him.

* Austin Idol wants Da Pope to give Tyrus his NWA TV TItle match. Some guy interrupts and says BLK Jeez wants five minutes of their time. Tyrus threatens him.

* Melina def. Kenzie Paige and Jennacide

* Kamille addresses her issues with Melina and believes Thom Latimer will win the NWA National Title.

* Sal Rinauro and PJ Hawx discuss the opportunity to potentially win the NWA Television Title as they’ll compete in number one contenders bout. Colby Corino interrupts, calls Sal a goof, and now it appears to be a triple threat match.

* Aron Stevens vs. PJ Hawx ends in a no contest when La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) interfere. Luke Hawx tries to save his son and he’s taken out.

* La Rebelion say they are coming for anyone who holds gold.

* Slice Booker & Marshe Rockett interrupt The Masked Man during his interview.

* Parrow, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis discuss their upcoming NWA National Title triple threat qualifying match.

* NWA National Title Qualifying Match: JTG def. Fred Rosser and El Rudo

* JTG wants the gold.

