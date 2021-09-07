NWA Powerrr Results: Nick Adlis Speaks, Tag Team Tournament, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the NWA Tag Team Tournament continue and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* El Rudo & Jamie Stanley cut a promo.

* NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Final: The End def. Jordan Clearwater & Cyon

* Luke & PJ Hawx cut a promo

* Judais def. Jeremiah Plunkett

* James Storm confronts Judais.

* Crimson challenges Jax Dane

* Kylie Rae def. Tootie Lynn

The crowd is elated as St. Louis' very own @TheTootieLynn makes her #NWAPowerrr debut against Smiley Kiley Rae. Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/wbtmmkaoxj — NWA (@nwa) September 7, 2021

* Austin Idol and BLK Jeez cut a promo for Tyrus.

* NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Final: Sal Rinauro & Mims def. Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett

* Paola Blaze will face Marti Belle and Jennacide will face Allysin Kay. If Blaze or Jennacide win, they’ll get an NWA Women’s Tag Team Title match.

* Nick Aldis addresses his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title loss to Trevor Murdoch at NWA 73.