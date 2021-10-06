NWA Powerrr Results: Nick Aldis Gets Betrayed, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Nick Aldis betrayed by those he trusted, Kylie Rae in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* Interviews with Kamille, Da Pope, and Trevor Murdoch

* NWA Lucha Scramble: La Rebellion def. The Illbegotten and Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie

* JR Kratos cuts a promo on Aron Stevens.

“This place is a circus, and you need to come and sit with me at the Lion’s table!” @Jr_KRATOS issues a frank challenge to @AronsThoughts! Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/N3DM51US9N — NWA (@nwa) October 5, 2021

* James Storm def. Judais

* Allysin Kay challenges Kylie Rae and Lady Frost to a triple threat match.

* Kylie Rae def. Allysin Kay and Lady Frost

* Jordan Clearwater gets an NWA TV Title match against Tyrus.

* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm def. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis

* Kamille, Latimer & Adonis turn on Aldis, who leaves on a stretcher.