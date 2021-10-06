wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Nick Aldis Gets Betrayed, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Nick Aldis betrayed by those he trusted, Kylie Rae in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* Interviews with Kamille, Da Pope, and Trevor Murdoch
* NWA Lucha Scramble: La Rebellion def. The Illbegotten and Marshe Rockett & Slice Boogie
* JR Kratos cuts a promo on Aron Stevens.
“This place is a circus, and you need to come and sit with me at the Lion’s table!” @Jr_KRATOS issues a frank challenge to @AronsThoughts!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/N3DM51US9N
— NWA (@nwa) October 5, 2021
* James Storm def. Judais
* Allysin Kay challenges Kylie Rae and Lady Frost to a triple threat match.
In reaction to her loss last week against @JENNACIDE000, @Sienna challenges @RealLadyFrost AND @IamKylieRae to a triple threat match!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/3gH5l7XtZY
— NWA (@nwa) October 5, 2021
* Kylie Rae def. Allysin Kay and Lady Frost
* Jordan Clearwater gets an NWA TV Title match against Tyrus.
* Nick Aldis & Tim Storm def. Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis
* Kamille, Latimer & Adonis turn on Aldis, who leaves on a stretcher.
BETRAYAL!!! @Thomas_Latimer_ and @ChrisAdonis brutally assault @RealNickAldis!
Watch NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/6X49Ej24db
— NWA (@nwa) October 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair At WCW Halloween Havoc 1994, Idea Behind Doing Retirement Match
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft