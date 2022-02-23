wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 2.22.22: NWA World Women’s Championship Defended In Main Event
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kamille defend the NWA World Women’s Championship, plus more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Fite TV, below (per Fightful):
* Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson
* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus
* Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Page
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell
