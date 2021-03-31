NWA Powerrr Results: Tag Title Challenge Made, Title Changes Hands, More

NWA Powerr’s latest episode saw a title change, a challenge for the NWA Tag Team Championships and more. You can see the results from tonight’s show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Nick Aldis opens with a promo.

* Trevor Murdoch challenges Chris Adonis to a No DQ and No Countout match. Adonis attacks Murdoch.

* Sal Rinauro asks Aron Stevens & JR Kratos for a shot at the NWA Tag Team Titles. Stevens accepts.

* Slice Boogie def. Jeremiah Plunkett

* Tyrus def. Matthew Mims

* Da Pope and Fred Rosser cut dueling promos. Their NWA Television Title match will now take place next Tuesday.

* Thunder Rosa & Alex Gracia def. Skye Blue & Jennacide by DQ when Kamille interfered.

* NWA National Championship – No DQ: Chris Adonis def. Trevor Murdoch to win the title.