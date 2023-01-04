wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Taya Valkyrie Battles Angelina Love, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, with Taya Valkyrie vs. Angelina Love and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per WZ:
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) def. Odinson, Colby Corino, & Joe Alonzo (Team Rebelión) for six points.
* Taya Valkyrie did an interview and said that La Rosa Negra may have lost her spark, and she may have reminded the her of who she is.
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Angelina Love for six points to Team Rock ‘n’ Roll.
* Aron Stevens talks about Carnage’s win in an interview and proposes to May Valentine, who says yes. They will get married on the January 31 episode of Powerrr.
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy (Team Tyrus) def. Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise Team Rebelión) for five points.
* Champions Series Semifinal Match: Natalia Markova & Missa Kate (Team Great) def. Madi Wrenkowski & Jennacide (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) for six points.
* Champions Series Tiebreaker Match: The Mortons (Team Rock ‘n’ Roll) def. Cyon & Sal The Pal (Team Great) to advance to the finals.
.@thetayavalkyrie sends Angelina on the Road To Valhalla. #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/IWkzQXh5Kp
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 3, 2023
🚨BREAKING! After tonights… proposal(?) on #NWAPowerrr, @AronsThoughts & @mayradiasgomes will tie the knot at the first-ever LIVE NWA Powerrr on January 31st! 💍
RSVP for the Knoxville Convention Center | January 31, 2023!!
🎟 Tickets on sale at https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz!! pic.twitter.com/LhgugOucnX
— NWA (@nwa) January 4, 2023
.@RealKerryMorton secures Team Rock N Roll's spot in the finals of the Champions Series. @RealRickyMorton #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/ikQnwnPkOc
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 4, 2023
