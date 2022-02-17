wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 2.15.22: Team War Finals In Main Event, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the finals of Team War and more. You can see the results of the show below, courtesy of Fightful. The episode aired Tuesday on FITE TV.
* The British Invasion def. Jaden Roller & Fable Jake
* Tootie Lynn (w/ Kylie Rae) def. Marti Belle (w/ Allysin Kay)
* Austin Idol told Cyon he wants to help him.
* Jennacide vs. Natalia Markova went to a count out.
* Melina def. Christi Jaynes
* Matt Cardona def. Victor Benjamin
* Team War Finals: Strictly Business & El Rudo def. The End & Rodney Mack
