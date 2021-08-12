wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: The Champions Series Concludes
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the conclusion of the Champions Series. The show aired on Wednesday night on FITE TV, a one-day delay due to technical issues that kept it from airing yesterday in its usual timeslot. You can see the results below per Fightful:
* Champions Series: Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope) def. Thom Latimer (Team Kamille)
* Champions Series: Mims (Team Kamille) def. Jax Dane (Team Pope)
* Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis def. Jeremiah Plunkett and Shawn Daivari by submission
* Champion Series: Colby Corino (Team Pope) def. Sal Rinauro (Team Kamille)
