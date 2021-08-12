NWA Powerrr Results: The Champions Series Concludes

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw the conclusion of the Champions Series. The show aired on Wednesday night on FITE TV, a one-day delay due to technical issues that kept it from airing yesterday in its usual timeslot. You can see the results below per Fightful:

* Champions Series: Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope) def. Thom Latimer (Team Kamille)

* Champions Series: Mims (Team Kamille) def. Jax Dane (Team Pope)

* Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis def. Jeremiah Plunkett and Shawn Daivari by submission

😱Whoa! As #StrictlyBusiness expresses their disappointment with @Plunkitis, Shawn Daivari crashes the party and has a deal for "the Dealer!" Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/j9KUv0vbM0 — NWA (@nwa) August 11, 2021

* Champion Series: Colby Corino (Team Pope) def. Sal Rinauro (Team Kamille)