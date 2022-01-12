NWA Powerrr Results 1.11.22: Three Way Tag Match Main Events, More

NWA held the latest episode of Powerrr on Tuesday, with a three-way tag team match headlining. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per the Wrestling Observer:

* Melina cuts a promo saying she should be the permanent number 1 contender for the NWA Women’s Title because of her status as a legend.

* NWA Women’s Championship Number 1 Contenders Match: Kiera Hogan defeated Jennacide (w/ Taryn Terrell), Kenzie Paige, and Christi Jaynes

* A brawl nearly breaks out between The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and La Rebelion after the champions tell Taven and Bennett that they’re not worthy of a tag title opportunity.

* Anthony Mayweather defeated Mims by countout

* DSB (JTG and Dirty Dango) defeated The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley)

* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus (w/ BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater & Marche Rockett) (c) defeated Jaden Roller

* Cyon defeated Judias (w/ Sinister Minister) via DQ

* Matt Cardona & Mike Knox defeated Strictly Business and Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm