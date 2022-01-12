wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 1.11.22: Three Way Tag Match Main Events, More
NWA held the latest episode of Powerrr on Tuesday, with a three-way tag team match headlining. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, per the Wrestling Observer:
* Melina cuts a promo saying she should be the permanent number 1 contender for the NWA Women’s Title because of her status as a legend.
* NWA Women’s Championship Number 1 Contenders Match: Kiera Hogan defeated Jennacide (w/ Taryn Terrell), Kenzie Paige, and Christi Jaynes
Tonight we establish a real #1 contender to the Burke! Who will it be: @JENNACIDE000, @HoganKnowsBest3, @KenziePaige_1, or @christijaynes?
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/k2WIF854SP
— NWA (@nwa) January 11, 2022
* A brawl nearly breaks out between The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) and La Rebelion after the champions tell Taven and Bennett that they’re not worthy of a tag title opportunity.
How about THIS for a main event? #StrictlyBusiness vs @TheMattCardona & @bookmikeknox vs @TheRealTrevorMurdoch & @RealTimStorm!!!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/YrzfC3MuLx
— NWA (@nwa) January 11, 2022
* Anthony Mayweather defeated Mims by countout
* DSB (JTG and Dirty Dango) defeated The Rude Dudes (El Rudo & Jamie Stanley)
Let's get weird!
DSB (@Jtg1284 & @DirtyDangoCurty) are going to battle with the Rude Dudes (@RealSamAdonis & @thejamiestanley) in the hottest tag team division in wrestling!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/wM4WJp01fJ
— NWA (@nwa) January 11, 2022
* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus (w/ BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater & Marche Rockett) (c) defeated Jaden Roller
* Cyon defeated Judias (w/ Sinister Minister) via DQ
* Matt Cardona & Mike Knox defeated Strictly Business and Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm
