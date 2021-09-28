wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Three-Way Tag Team Main Event, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerr saw three teams face off in the main event, new NWA Women’s Tag Team #1 contenders crowned, and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful. The show aired on FITE TV:
– Tim Storm confronts Strictly Business. Nick Aldis has Storm’s back.
The world turned upside down as the save is made by…@RealNickAldis?!
Are we witnessing cracks in the foundation of Strictly Business or is the former champ just trying to restore order?



– Melina cuts a promo on Kamille.
– Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx def. JTG & Colby Corino
– Cyon says he wants to go after the NWA Television Championship
– Tyrus responds to Cyon.
– Jennacide def. Allysin Kay. As a result of her victory, Jennacide & Paola Blaze earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles.
A victory for @JENNACIDE000 translates into a World Women's Tag Team Championship match against the Hex.
Can the Cyborg capitalize against @Sienna?



– La Rebelión cut a promo.
– James Storm vs. Judais went to a no contest
– Trevor Murdoch & Da Pope def. Crimson & Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson & Parrow
It's triple-threat tag team action as the teams of @Crimson & @Plunkitis, The End (@Parrow_ & @OdinsonOfAsgard), and @DaBlackPope & @TheRealTMurdoch collide at the Chase!



