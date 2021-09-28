wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results: Three-Way Tag Team Main Event, More

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr

The latest episode of NWA Powerr saw three teams face off in the main event, new NWA Women’s Tag Team #1 contenders crowned, and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful. The show aired on FITE TV:

– Tim Storm confronts Strictly Business. Nick Aldis has Storm’s back.

– Melina cuts a promo on Kamille.

– Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx def. JTG & Colby Corino

– Cyon says he wants to go after the NWA Television Championship

– Tyrus responds to Cyon.

– Jennacide def. Allysin Kay. As a result of her victory, Jennacide & Paola Blaze earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– La Rebelión cut a promo.

– James Storm vs. Judais went to a no contest

– Trevor Murdoch & Da Pope def. Crimson & Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson & Parrow

