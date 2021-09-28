NWA Powerrr Results: Three-Way Tag Team Main Event, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerr saw three teams face off in the main event, new NWA Women’s Tag Team #1 contenders crowned, and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful. The show aired on FITE TV:

– Tim Storm confronts Strictly Business. Nick Aldis has Storm’s back.

The world turned upside down as the save is made by…@RealNickAldis?! Are we witnessing cracks in the foundation of Strictly Business or is the former champ just trying to restore order? Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/3Gg0QmZA6S — NWA (@nwa) September 28, 2021

– Melina cuts a promo on Kamille.

– Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx def. JTG & Colby Corino

– Cyon says he wants to go after the NWA Television Championship

– Tyrus responds to Cyon.

– Jennacide def. Allysin Kay. As a result of her victory, Jennacide & Paola Blaze earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles.

A victory for @JENNACIDE000 translates into a World Women’s Tag Team Championship match against the Hex. Can the Cyborg capitalize against @Sienna? Watch NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/K3Oe3jIywX — NWA (@nwa) September 28, 2021

– La Rebelión cut a promo.

– James Storm vs. Judais went to a no contest

– Trevor Murdoch & Da Pope def. Crimson & Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson & Parrow