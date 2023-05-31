wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 5.30.23: Thrillbilly Silas Confronts EC3, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr was the go-home show for the Crockett Cup, and the results are online. You can check out the show results below, per Fightful:
* Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox fought The Country Gentlemen to a double DQ after the other teams interfere.
* Crockett Cup Qualifier: The Now def. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua
* Father James Mitchell cuts a promo about Judias and Max the Impaler’ chances in the Crockett Cup and says that his future is so bright, he has to wear shades.
* Samantha Starr def. Kylie Paige
* Natalia Markova cut a promo about her match against Kamille at Crockett Cup, saying she knows Kamille has weaknesses.
* Crockett Cup Qualifier: Jake Dumas & Mercurio def. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo
* Thrillbilly Silas and EC3 have a face-to-face confrontation in the ring, which lends with Silas kissing EC3 and laying him out with a Boss Man Slam.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reportedly in Las Vegas During AEW Double or Nothing Weekend
- Hulk Hogan Explains His ‘Soft Spot’ for Roman Reigns, Praises His In-Ring Work
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still Making Remote Changes To WWE Shows
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match