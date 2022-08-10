NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:

* Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves

* Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* Jordan Clearwater (with BLK Jeez) def. Joe Alonzo

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Pope ends in a double count-out