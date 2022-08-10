wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:
* Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves
* Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Jordan Clearwater (with BLK Jeez) def. Joe Alonzo
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Pope ends in a double count-out
"I know that @VelVelHoller has that Championship Series title shot." 👀
– @ActualALove #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/TqOT8axWYt
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 9, 2022
