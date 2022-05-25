wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Mike Knox, More
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with Mike Knox taking on Trevor Murdoch and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Max The Impaler defeated Ella Envy
Welcome to the WASTELAND.@_theyaremax_ #NWAPowerrr ⚡ #NWAPowerrrtrip2
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/Eoki04864T
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 24, 2022
* Cyon defeated Joe Alonzo
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox via disqualification
