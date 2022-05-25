wrestling / News

NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Mike Knox, More

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan Image Credit: NWA

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with Mike Knox taking on Trevor Murdoch and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Max The Impaler defeated Ella Envy

* Cyon defeated Joe Alonzo
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox via disqualification

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading