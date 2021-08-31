wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results: TV Title Defense, Chelsea Green Faces Kenzie Paige
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday, featuring Tyrus defending the NWA TV Championship and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Kamille cuts a promo calling out Billy Corgan
* Trevor Murdoch cuts a promo addressing his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title victory
* Colby Corino, Da Pope, and Jax Dane discusses their NWA Champions Series victory
* Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue
* The Hex discusses their NWA Women’s Tag Team Title victories. They are confronted by Taryn Terrell, Jennacide & Paola Blaze. La Rebellion show up.
* NWA Tag Team Tournament Qualifying Match: The Rude Dudes (Nick Stanley & El Rudo) def. The Ill Begotten (Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman)
* La Rebellion say they are taking the NWA World Tag Titles to Mexico
* Chris Adonis, joined by Melina, cuts a promo. James Mitchell and Judais interrupt
* Kenzie Paige def. Chelsea Green
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus def. BLK Jeez
