NWA Powerrr Results: TV Title Defense, Trevor Murdoch Warns Nick Aldis

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Da Pope defend the NWA Television Championship and more. You can see the results from this week’s below, per Fightful:

* Aron Stevens & JR Kratos join the commentary table to scout talent. Sal Rinauro comes out and is still wondering about his NWA Tag Team Title shot. Stevens once again agrees if Rinauro can find a partner and then they leave the commentary table.

* Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer) def. The End (Mike Parrow & Odinson)

Tonight's #NWAPowerrr will have some big tag matches, and they don't get much BIGGER THAN this!! 😮 WATCH IT NOW only on @FiteTV: https://t.co/8H9joeCmEH pic.twitter.com/PcXRY2E15D — NWA (@nwa) April 6, 2021

* Thunder Rosa confronts Kamille, who provided a distraction in the tag team match.

* Thunder Rosa cuts a promo on Kamille. Taryn Terrell interrupts. Melina comes out to confront Terrell. They both want to help Rosa with her career. She doesn’t want either of them.

* Trevor Murdoch cuts a promo discussing his loss to Chris Adonis. He puts Nick Aldis on notice

* Slice Boogie & Mims def. Jax Dane & Crimson

* Nick Aldis says Strictly Business is open for business.

* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope def. Fred Rosser

* Tyrus confronts Da Pope.