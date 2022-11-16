NWA Powerrr Results: Tyrus Addresses World Title Win, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday night, featuring new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on YouTube and FITE TV, below per WZ:

* Tyrus came out with Idolmania Sports Management and Church’s Money Enterprises and talked about his title win. Austin Idol said that Tyrus is king of the world. Tyrus dared anyone to step up to face him.

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater and Mims fought to a time limit draw.

* Odinson def. Ryan Davidson

* Aron Stevens complained about his match tonight, saying he’s a licensed manager. He promised to overcome the injustice of putting him in the match as he always does.

* The Country Gentlemen talked about their upcoming match with The Fixers on NWA USA .

* Kratos def. Aron Stevens by DQ after two masked men attacked Kratos. Question Mark II comes out but got slammed by the mystery men and Stevens nails Kratos with the loaded glove.